Tim, good business in Brazil. Revenues confirmed down. Financial debt of 17.6 billion

New profit warning for Tim: the telephone company updated the management forecasts for the year 2021. Ebitda Al (after leasing), staff of the Domestic Business Unit, informs a note published yesterday evening, è estimated decreasing (‘low teens decrease’) towards the year 2020, with a worsening compared to the previous forecast communicated in October (‘high single-digit decrease’), mainly attributable to lower revenues from fixed telephony, partly connected to the progress of the agreement with Dazn for the distribution of Serie A Tim.

Any non-recurring provisions will be determined on the basis of the results of the renegotiation in progress of the agreement with Dazn and will be assessed in the 2021 financial statements. Thanks to the growth of the Brazil business unit (‘mid single-digit’, as previously communicated), consolidated EBITDA Al group workforce 2021 is expected more than € 5.4 billion.

The trend of organic revenues group is confirmed down (‘low single-digit’, as previously communicated) andfinancial debt consolidated net adjusted Al (after leasing) is expected at approx € 17.6 billion after the payment of licenses for 435 million euros, of which 140 million euros following the award of 5G frequencies in Brazil.

The 2022-2024 plan will be submitted for the approval of the board of directors, together with the results of the 2021 financial statements and the guidance relating to the three-year period 2022/24, which will take into account the expected consolidation of Oi’s mobile telephone assets in Brazil and the corporate reorganization actions necessary to face a competitive context that remains challenging.