After the TIM-DAZN agreement: how to watch Serie A on TIMVISION

The exclusive distribution agreement signed between TIM and DAZN makes the DAZN live and on demand sports catalog available on TIMVISION for the next three years, including the 10 matches of each Serie A TIM championship round for the three-year period 2021/2024 . Thanks to this agreement, TIMVISION consolidates its positioning as the main Hub of Premium products which also includes many other contents including those of Netflix, Disney + and Prime Video. The subscription prices, at the moment, are still being defined.

How to watch Serie A: connection from a fixed network

To follow the matches broadcast in streaming, a broadband / ultrabroadband fixed network connection is preferable. At least 7 Mbps are required for use in high definition (Full HD). The ADSL connection ensures this speed for most customers.

How to see Series A: modem characteristics

The ideal solution for high performance is Wi-Fi 360 Serie A TIM, an ultrabroadband connection up to 1 Gbps with modem and Wi-Fi certified by TIM technicians, which ensures total coverage of the home and quality for viewing content. in Full HD. If necessary, TIM technicians install repeaters to amplify the signal. To allow this, the modem must be TIM.

How to watch Serie A: the decoder

The TIMVISION Box is the other important element for the use of the games that optimizes the management of connectivity for viewing the contents and stabilizes its continuity (the so-called buffering). The decoder will be included in TIM’s Football offer and will allow the customer to watch football and other TIMVISION content on the big screen, without necessarily having to use a smart TV. In addition, the decoder enables any TV to the new digital terrestrial (DVBT-2). The set top box also works on fixed connectivity from other operators and can be connected to the 4G and 5G mobile network. All the contents of TIMVISION and its partners, and the digital terrestrial channels are present side by side, on a single and clear interface. A new way to watch traditional TV too, with an innovative TV guide and ‘smart’ zapping. The remote control of the decoder will suffice for both the decoder and the TV. The decoder has a bluetooth remote control (greater responsiveness and control of the TV from any angle) and is an AndroidTV device with advanced features such as commands and voice search, Google Cast and the ability to access all the Apps on the Android Store.

How to watch Serie A: decoder installation and assistance

The installation of the decoder and its use are very simple: video tutorials will be provided on the tim.it website, accessible via the QR code located in the Quick Guide, present in the decoder pack. Assistance on TIM’s new Sport offer will be guaranteed by all the usual TIM assistance channels, including for customers of other operators. TIM is implementing a solution that will allow direct access to assistance from the decoder by appointment. Serie A TIM with TIMVISION will be available for TIM fixed and mobile customers and for customers of other operators. It is also possible to request the activation of a new TIM fixed or mobile line and at the same time activate the TIMVISION Sport offer. The existing infrastructures already allow almost all football customers to use the service

How to watch Serie A: the TIM network

TIM’s network is constantly updated both in terms of functionality and capacity to convey all the new services. Also for the Calcio offer TIM is proceeding with the preparation of all the necessary interventions at the various levels of the IP network (Core, Aggregation and transport, access).

To ensure greater efficiency for the provision of the data flow, the TIM network is organized on 32 national POPs (Points of Presence) that collect traffic in as many Italian cities and their related geographical areas. In each of these POPs there is the CDN (Content Delivery Network) infrastructure for the delivery of Unicast video streams.

TIM will receive the video streams from DAZN as it already receives them today but instead of transporting them in OTT mode it will use its own CDN (for all customers served in Unicast, e.g. mobile customers) or its ABR Multicast platform (ABR Adaptive Bit Rate).

In order to optimize the use of live streaming contents, TIM has adapted the network infrastructures and adopted the IP Multicast protocol. In particular, the ABR Multicast is designed precisely for the distribution of massive live events (ABR Adaptive Bit Rate). Multicast allows you to send the same video signal to different customers who request it, avoiding the transmission over the entire network of duplicate video streams to optimize live streaming. Distribution is ‘tree-based’, with the duplication of flows as close as possible to the customer requesting it (typically the last node of the access network). If the Unicast transmission is of the point-to-point type, the Multicast transmission is of the point-to-multipoint type.

In particular, to combine the advantages of Multicast with those of streaming in Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) mode – typically used by OTT services – TIM has invested in an M-ABR (Multicast – Adaptive Bit Rate) solution, which is a solution ‘ hybrid ‘in which Multicast transmission is supported by Unicast streams distributed through the CDN (Content Delivery Network).



Fight against piracy

The fight against piracy and the expansion of the number of customers regularly subscribing to streaming and television services in general is an absolute priority for TIM. The Company will continue to innovate and develop the solutions available to defeat this phenomenon of illegality that steals precious resources from the sports and creative system.