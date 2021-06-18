Android and iOS are in constant competition to establish themselves as the leading operating system among mobiles. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, took it upon himself to increase this rivalry by ensuring that Android has 47 times more malware -viruses- than iOS since they can install applications externally, whereas in iOS that is not possible.

The CEO of Apple made these statements in the middle of a conversation with Guillaume Lacroix of the firm Brut. In the interview, he revealed that the company can’t afford side loading of apps (sideloading, in English) because it threatens the security and privacy of users.

In other words, thanks to the fact that the installation of applications on an iPhone is restricted to the App Store, it prevents malware, virus infections and other security problems on phones.

“We have designed iOS so that there is only one application store and these are reviewed before being published”explains Apple’s boss.

According to Tim Cook, side loading “would destroy the security of the iPhone and many privacy efforts we have made within the App Store.”

Google Play, the application store for Android devices.

On Android, however, it is possible to install applications through APKs and other types of alternatives through Internet browsers that do not depend on Google Play, which contributes to this huge difference in terms of infections between one operating system and another.

“The App Store and app review keeps a lot of malware out of our ecosystem and customers told us that it’s something they appreciate; therefore, I will continue to take the user’s side in this conversation and we will see what happens, “the executive remarked.

However, the information referred to by Tim Cook would not be correct. The latest Techspot also point out that the number (dating from 2020) regarding percentages of infections says that the Android numbers were reduced from 47 to 26 percent, while those of iOS increased from 1 to 1.6 percent.

Tim Cook and his rivalry with Google

Apple’s CEO alluded to the security of the rival iOS operating system in May, during the case the company went through alleged anti-competitive practices.

The top executive of the Cupertino (California, USA) company cited as competitors other phone manufacturers other than the iPhone, such as Samsung and LG, although he avoided explicitly ruling on Google, which owns Android.



Tim Cook boasts that the app store for Apple devices has a low rate of malware infections. Photo: AP.

In addition, he assured that Apple’s policies aimed at creating a closed ecosystem through incompatibilities with other software or exclusivity requirements are aimed at creating products that guarantee the highest quality and safety, but that in no case is it about protecting a monopoly.

“We make decisions with the mind set on defending the interests of users, and sometimes those interests do not correspond to those of application developers,” Cook said, referring to the video game company Epic Games, which filed the lawsuit that resulted in this trial.

