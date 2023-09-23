Whoever was at Lhardy this Saturday at lunchtime might have wondered who was the man with gray hair and a dark polo shirt who was eating with Dabiz Muñoz at the bar on the ground floor of this historic Madrid establishment. He was none other than the all-powerful Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, the most valuable company in the world by market capitalization, valued at $2.7 trillion.

The chef and owner of DiverXO accompanied the American manager for a lunch that lasted an hour, the time in which they ate the classic Lhardy stew (65 euros), served in two portions. This recipe consists of a first pass of soup with angel hair noodles. Followed by pico pardal chickpeas from Astorga, cabbage and carrots from Carabaña, potatoes from Granja de los Monjes, with different meats, such as chorizo ​​from León, blood sausage from the Arán Valley, truffled sausage from Euskal Txerri pigs, bacon Iberian ham, Galician beef blood sausage, Galician cow marrow, Iberian ham from Huelva, crispy Iberian ear with house-made brava sauce, Iberian rib from Sierra de Villuercas and stuffed with Ropa Vieja stew. They finished off the task with a sweet bite, the legendary soufflé of the house.

“Incredible food with the incomparable chef David Muñoz in Lhardy, in the heart of Madrid, with the best Madrid stew,” the manager wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter), while praising the chef’s use of it, in its creative process, of the new device of the technological multinational, based in Cupertino (California).

Precisely, Cook’s visit to Madrid is part of the tour to launch the American technology firm’s new mobile phone, the iPhone15, which went on sale this Friday. Previously, at lunch he visited the Real Madrid sports city, where he was received by the president of the white club, Florentino Pérez, and after lunch with Muñoz he moved, a few meters from Lhardy —opened in 1839 on the Carrera de San Jerónimo and owned since 2021 from Pescaderías Coruñesas—, to the Apple store in Puerta del Sol.

For Muñoz, the moment was magical. She took the opportunity to show him her favorite childhood food, “the dish that my parents cooked for me for my birthday at their own request, Madrid stew, in my favorite place for it, Lhardy. Unsurpassed and brilliant.” One of the moments in which the cook thoroughly recreated himself, in the presence of Cook, was that of the soup, about which he made the following observation: “I know many good soups, but I don’t know any like Lhardy’s stew.” . He did not stop at compliments: “I love it, the texture, the consistency, the shine, the color, it is pure umami and without a drop of fat. Incredible”.

The chef explained the day with Steve Jobs’ successor on his Instagram account: “Sharing time, conversation and creative thoughts with a contemporary genius like Tim Cook (the mind most ahead of his time behind Apple) is a unique privilege.” ”. Sources close to the chef preferred not to comment on this meeting, which they described as private, nor did they confirm or deny that Cook, during his stay in Madrid, went to eat at any of the XO world restaurants —DiverXO, RavioXO and StreetXO. What Muñoz did say was that “unthinkable and very crazy things are happening for the new DiverXO.”