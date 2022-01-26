Apple CEO Tim Cook was allegedly harassed by a woman who sent him hundreds of messages, some threatening, and, furthermore, he went to his condo in Palo Alto last year.

The company reported the harassment and a California judge granted the CEO a temporary restraining order barring the 45-year-old woman from stalking and contacting Cook. Said mandate was issued on Friday by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Carol Overton, according to the US media ‘NBC’.

It has been detailed that this woman, whose identity is not specified, began to harass the CEO of Apple in October 2020, according to court documents. Initially, the person claimed that Cook was the father of her twins, despite the fact that he is openly gay.

They also allege that the same woman sent Cook some 200 emails that “showed a significant escalation in tone, becoming threatening and very disturbing”, according to the document consulted by ‘CNN’.

This person would also have sent, among the multiple messages, a photo of a pistol that, according to what he said, was loaded, according to the complaint.

The petition indicated that the woman alsoopened dozens of companies fraudulent in the name of Cook in the states of California, New York and Virginia, including a call ‘Safe Sexclinic, Cook HIV’, details ‘NBC’.

A hearing is scheduled for March 29.

In October 2021, when she visited Cook’s home, security guards called the police, who detained her for invade private property. Supposedly, there the alleged stalker told the police that “it could be violent”.

Last month, according to information collected by ‘CNN’, the woman demanded 500 million dollars from Cook to “forget and forgive.”

That is why the judge granted the restraining order to Cook and his employees. Likewise, there is a hearing scheduled for March 29, the date on which it is expected to clarify the details of the alleged harassment.

