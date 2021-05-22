“The App Store would become a toxic disaster if the iPhone manufacturer were forced to allow third-party applications without reviewing them, “said the CEO of the company, Tim Cook, in the most anticipated hearing of the trial against Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite.

Cook, the latest witness in the case brought by Fortnite maker Epic Games, made a strong defense of Apple’s procedures to review and approve all the applications it offers to iPhone and iPad users.

“We could not continue to make the promise … of privacy, security and protection,” Cook said when questioned by Apple attorney Veronica Moye in California federal court.

Cook stated that Apple’s review process helps ward off malicious software and other problematic applications, helping to create a safe place for consumers.

A sketch of the court where Tim Cook testified this Friday. Illustration: Vicki Behringer via AP

Without this review, the online market “It would turn into a kind of toxic disaster,” he said.

“It would also be terrible for him developer, which depends on the store being a safe and trustworthy place, “he added.

Cook’s testimony ends a high-profile lawsuit that began earlier this month in which Apple is accused of abusing a monopoly in its market.

Epic, creator of the popular video game Fortnite, intends to force Apple to open the market to third parties who seek to circumvent the procedures and commissions of up to 30% from Apple.

Apple kicked Fortnite out of its App Store last year after Epic sidestepped revenue sharing with the iPhone maker.

“Customers don’t buy operating systems, they buy devices” Tim cook Apple CEO

Apple does not allow users of its popular devices to download applications from anywhere other than its App Store, and developers have to use Apple’s payment system, who takes his share.

The case brought before District Judge Yvonne González Rogers comes as Apple comes under pressure from a wide range of app makers over its control of the App Store, which critics say represents a monopoly behavior.

The European Union formally accused Apple of unfairly pressuring its music streaming rivals based on a complaint filed by Sweden-based Spotify and others, who claim the Californian group sets standards. that favor your own Apple Music.

A recently formed Coalition for App Fairness that includes both Spotify and Epic asked Apple to open up its market, claiming that its commission is a “tax” for rivals.

Apple accused Epic: “Acting maliciously”

Cook accused Epic on Friday of having behaved in an “malicious” from the beginning and reiterated the argument that the company has been defending since the trial began, according to which, the only thing that the video game developer was looking for and continues to look for is a reduction in commission.

When asked by the prosecution attorney if Apple competes against Google in the field of operating systems, Cook avoided responding directly.

“We compete against Samsung, LG (that is, other mobile manufacturers) … Customers don’t buy operating systems, they buy devices“he replied.

The company’s defense has adopted as a strategy to argue that Apple competes in the market for mobile devices and not in that of operating systems to show that the App Store is not a monopoly.

Cook, leaving the trial, which was in Oakland, California. Photo Getty Images

In the first, there are many manufacturers that produce mobile phones other than the iPhone, which means a lot of competition, while in the second Apple and Google have almost total control of the operating systems.

Following Cook’s sworn answer, Epic’s attorney showed a 2019 video in which the executive himself admitted in a conference that Google is a competitor of Apple in the field of operating systems.

The last session of the process, presided over by federal judge Yvonne González Rogers, is scheduled to take place next Monday, although the sentence -to be contrary to Apple’s interests it would cause a major earthquake in the industry– it could take several months to meet.

The origin of the dispute: the 30% commission

Apple and Google control nearly the entire global mobile operating system market and charge developers a 30% commission for the transactions carried out through its digital stores.

It was precisely that rate that triggered the legal battle.

In August, Epic Games, owner of the popular Fortnite video game, announced that its users could make accessory purchases – that is, add-ons for the video game – within their own application and at a discount.

The dispute is over the commission that Apple keeps. AFP photo

This goes against the policy imposed by Apple, since if a user purchases accessories directly in the video game, they do not charge the 30% commission that is taken for all transactions that occur through the App Store.

Just hours after Epic revealed that it was allowing Fortnite’s own in-app purchases, Apple responded by removing it from the App Store, to which the developer filed the lawsuit.

Epic also sued Google for the same reason and the trial is scheduled to take place in the coming months, presided over by the same judge as in the case of Apple, so it is foreseeable that what happens now also affect the internet search engine company.