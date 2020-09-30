A.For the first time since taking office as CEO, pple boss Tim Cook will be allocated company shares as part of a compensation program. “For the first time in nearly a decade, we are granting Tim new staggered stock options in recognition of his outstanding leadership qualities and with great optimism about Apple’s future as he drives those efforts,” said Apple’s board of directors.

Cook will receive 333,987 shares, so-called Restricted Stock Units (RSU), as a basic package, with the option of doubling these by achieving personal and company goals by 2023. One third of the shares will mature on April 1, 2023, another third in 2024 and the last third in 2025, according to a communication from the company to the American stock exchange regulator. The iPhone manufacturer’s papers closed Tuesday at $ 114.09, which puts the value of the basic bonus package at $ 38.1 million.