Tim, what happens after the first meeting with the government on the net

A relaxed meetingaccredited voices define it, where the needs of all stakeholders have been analysed. This is what filters after the first appointment between the government and Tim, represented by Arnaud de Puyfontaine as a representative of 24% of Vivendi. More: the French would be confident of being able to conclude satisfactorily, obtaining something “fair” for all parties involved. As it turns out ad Affaritaliani.itat the table convened by Minister Urso – who then dropped the ball to his chief of staff after introductory greetings – was present for Cassa Depositi e Prestiti the managing director of Cdp Equity Francesco Mele.

Absent therefore the ad of Via Goito, Dario Scannapiecothe undersecretary Alessio Butti and the minister of economics Giancarlo Giorgetti. Someone has maligned that it is a lack of regard for the parties involved. The truth is, according to what he can report Affaritaliani.it, it was an interlocutory meeting. Already next week there will be two more meetings and maybe one more time before the end of the year.

The climate finally seems to be collaborative. Everyone hopes that a quick solution can be obtained. Because of this Massimo Sarmi it was unanimously co-opted to the council. At the moment, any change with Salvatore Rossi is not on the agenda, even if many are convinced that in 2023 the former CEO of Poste (and first general manager of Telecom in the mid-1990s) will have a strong role on the board. According to Il Sole 24 Ore, even that of CEO instead of Peter Labriola.



Subscribe to the newsletter

