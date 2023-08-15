Some customers of operators TIM, Claro and Vivo reported a drop in the signal of mobile services on the morning of this Tuesday, 15.

What happened:

Instability in services was recorded during the national blackout that affected 25 states and the Federal District;

A THAT IS contacted the operators, but there was no response so far;

contacted the operators, but there was no response so far; On social networks, there are complaints from the three operators. “Simply the Northeast suffering a blackout and even the tim network went to hell”, wrote an internet user. “What are the internet operators on your cell phone? I need to know which ones worked in the blackout, because TIM breathed through devices”, highlighted another;

“Salvador without light, without Claro signal, stopped traffic and fire truck”, commented another. “There was a blackout here at home. Without power, vivo and Claro signal were without service”, added a user.

