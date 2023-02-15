“We are the second company in Italy for investments in our country, second in terms of energy consumption but despite this, no tax benefits are recognized to us and to the sector. Precisely for this reason we have set up tables with the institutions to explain that telecommunications in Italy and in Europe are changing, therefore a new industrial policy is needed. There is a need for rules that guarantee the sector to compete at its best”. This is what the CEO of Tim, Pietro Labriola underlined, meeting journalists on the occasion of the presentation of the 2022 results and the 2023-2025 business plan. “Even the managing directors of the other telcos in Italy agree that there is a need to review the rules of the game”, concluded Labriola.