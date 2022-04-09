TIM, LABRIOLA: “DECISION ON DUE DILIGENCE RECONSIDERABLE IF CONCRETE OFFER FROM KKR”

“So far as Kkr decides to submit a concrete, complete and attractive offer, which also contains, among other things, an indication of the price per ordinary share of Timthe board will be in a position to reconsider its decision not to open due diligence a Kkrin the interest of all shareholders ” Sole 24 OreTim’s CEO Pietro Labriola. “We still have excellent relations and will continue to collaborate in Fibercop. Furthermore, I repeat, Kkr has declared that it is willing to explore any other operation in the interest of the Company, its shareholders and the country”.

TIM, LABRIOLA: “BY THE SUMMER A PLAN FOR THE AUTONOMY OF THE NETWORK”

“We hope to arrive at a proposal by the summer” on the spin-off of the network Tim ensures Labriola that, with respect to the hypothesis of some analysts of one competitive disadvantage resulting from the operation, he replies: “No, there is still a lot of room for synergies”. “Today – he explains – about 97% of households with fixed networks have a network that offers speeds exceeding 30 megabits, but with the development of the fiber network, FTTH, we will be able to bring the speed to at least 1 gigabit per second. to have more bandwidth and therefore to be able to enjoy high quality video and audio services, as well as to have at the same time many services such as smart working, remote learning, television streaming. Having a network with such a wide bandwidth means being ready to spreading the most innovative services that will emerge in the near future, such as augmented reality “, he adds Labriola.

