Tim-Cdp, Telecom returns to Italy and Open Fiber will be acquired

Tim-Cdp-Open Fiber: the operation of the single network seemed to have been done, but instead we are moving towards a new solution. In fact, according to the possible plan that the Brothers of Italy is preparing to present and of which Bloomberg he anticipated some details, he would have a series of merits, Cdp would acquire the majority and control of Telecom Italia making it return to being an Italian industrial asset in this way.

As reported by the online site Key4biz, “the network would remain in the hands of Telecom Italyto integrating the network of Open Fiber, Telecom Italia would exit from retail, selling all customers to other mobile competitors (this would allow a consolidation of the Italian market from 4 to 3 operators) and thus becoming a wholesale only operator, Telecom Italia then he would finally sell TIM Brasil“.

