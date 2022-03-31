Tim, Deposit fund would have suggested involving Kkr on a different level to that of the takeover bid

While we wait to understand what the next moves of the board and of shareholders of the group of Tlccourted by advances of two funds, on the one hand the American one Kkr and on the other the English one Cvcthe consultants are hard at work to understand how to separate the network Telecom Italia.

The daily and economic newspaper writes it Sole 24 Ore which emphasizes that it would be the “More concrete project“Among the various in the field, considered” the wait-and-see position on Kkr“, And respect” to the interest of Cvc for the Enterprise activitya hypothesis that essentially would flow into the same plan as Labriola, albeit in a second step “. In particular the CEO plan Labriola it involves two steps, first a business lighthouse Brazilinfrastructure, consumers and companies, therefore, by June, an evaluation regarding ServCo (services) and NetCo (network), two legal entities.

It would be one division into two of the companywith respect to which “the hypotheses under consideration are essentially two: the assignment of the network to one newcodestined later to end in Open Fiber or a financial partner, or the actual demerger of Telecom Italia Tim with proprietary balances always to be defined “, reads the Sole 24 Ore. Hence the proposal of Cassa Depositi e Prestitiwhich would have suggested involving the New York fund Kkr on a different level to that of the takeover bid: thus the option of an investment limited only to the infrastructure has arisen.

