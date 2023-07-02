Tim Cain father of the Fallout series and of Arcanum – Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, to name a few of his many masterpieces, explained that he learned more about video game development from those who didn’t turn out so well, compared to those who succeeded. Cain is very frequently published videos on his YouTube channel, in which he reveals the background of his thirty-year career and has his say on the world of development, often expressing really interesting opinions.

Cain’s advice

Arcanum created conflicts in the development team

“I’ve learned a lot about making good games out of bad ones,” Cain said, before explaining how he learned the hard way. For example, it was he who wrote the famous phrase “War never changes” of the former Fallout, whose grip among gamers made him believe he was a great writer. To bring him back to earth were the criticisms of the characters of The Temple of Elemental Evil, which made him understand that he was good in some areas, but not as an all-round writer.

Another big lesson he learned during the development of Arcanumin which there were big clashes with the other members of the development team on the vision of what the game should be: “It took me years to understand what the difference was, what happened. The lesson I learned is that you can have yes an idea of ​​what the game is like, but it may not align with the ideas of everyone else who is developing it. Communicating your vision to everyone, finding general consensus, is really hard.”

Cain realized this many years later, working on The Outer Worlds, because he realized he had more tools to talk to designers, programmers and artists about what they were doing: “So it’s vital not only to formulate the vision of the game that you are doing, but also communicate it to all other team members and ensure that everyone remains compliant throughout the process.”

Another lesson learned by Cain is to accept one’s failures, taking responsibility for them. For example, he is still very fond of The Temple of Elemental Evil, despite it being the game with the worst ratings of the ones he made. Developers should therefore learn from their mistakes, instead of trying to forget their failures.

Finally, Cain advises learning that taste is always something subjective and therefore feedback based on it does not contain valid arguments or criticisms for teamwork. In short, for him you shouldn’t put your ego before everything, a valid advice not only for the development of video games but also for everyday life.