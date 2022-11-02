The last three have certainly been difficult years for an event like Lucca Comics and Games, which had to come to terms with a forced closure due to the pandemic linked to Covid-19, a decentralized and fragmented edition and a timid attempt at recovery. It is therefore not surprising that the 2022 appointment was as rich as ever in events and collaborations, as demonstrated by the parterre of guests, national and international, who characterized the event that just ended.

Milo Manara, John Romita Jr., Nolan Bushnell and Yoshitaka Amano (we will talk about the latter two in detail in the next few days), are just a small example of the names with which it was possible to interact on the occasion of the Tuscan event. The real blow of the event, however, was the presence of Tim Burton: the famous American director was a guest to present, in a European preview, his next work, the Netflix series Wednesdaywhich will officially debut on November 23rd.

We at Eurogamer could not resist the temptation to take part in the press conference held by the author of Edward Mani di Scbice and many other successes, who in the splendid setting of the Teatro del Giglio entertained himself with the public, both to talk of the project in question, that of some aspects of his private and working life.

The Addams Family seems like a project born specifically to marry the director’s modus operandi; therefore, it was legitimate to ask how he got to work on Wednesday and what we should expect from this new work of his. In this sense Burton explained that he grew up watching the television series, even if he confessed to having started from the original comics, which he has always appreciated very much and which led him to have a strong interest in this bizarre family.

It goes without saying that Wednesday was immediately his favorite character, thanks to sharing the same point of view on the world, which he himself defines in black and white. Also, since she has always been portrayed as a child, he was curious to see how she could relate to the school, the teachers, her family and therapy.

It is from these elements that the project was born, a story based on a series so loved still today, years after its debut, which the director defined as the strange family par excellence, an element that represents its universal strength. Also because in reality most families are made up of elements of this type. He believes that anyone can identify and recognize themselves in them: who does not have a relative who, in some ways, resembles an Addams?

The attention then focused on the cast of the series, made up of a group of fantastic actors but among which it is undeniable how Jenna Ortega is the real protagonist, given the way in which she managed to make Wednesday concrete, often even only through a simple look. Burton dwelt on the contribution provided by the young actress in bringing to life this version of the character, so different from all the other incarnations of her.



Tim Burton spoke about the genesis of the Wednesday-related project.

Precisely in relation to her being a highly iconic element, the director indicated how difficult it was to identify an actress who could play her successfully, to the point of declaring that without Jenna the series would never have existed. This is because it was absolutely not easy to find someone who could embody the Addams girl in such an effective way. Both her eyes and her very strong character were essential for the rendering of the interpretation, for this reason, in her absence, making the series would have been very difficult. Also because her job was to convey the essence of this character so black and white, which however here and there reveals some nuances of her human side, without betraying her uniqueness.

The chat then moved to the youthful reality of Nevermore, very anchored to the world of social media, an aspect so far from the way of being on Wednesday to the point that it almost seems that the director has transmitted, through the character, his own vision of the relationship between the digital sphere and the real world.

Burton has in fact confessed to being afraid of the internet, because every time he approaches it to look for something he ends up being trapped in a sort of black hole, populated by strange videos of particular cats: surely their goal may be to come. employed to do good but then end up having the opposite effect. And in this sense he feels very similar Wednesday, to the point of sharing his point of view in all respects.

Furthermore, the institute also represents another element of contact between the author and the character played by Jenna Ortega, who finds herself interacting in a structure for outsiders, in which she ends up feeling rejected among the outcasts. A situation similar to that experienced in first person by Burton himself towards the school, his parents and other people, all reasons capable of intensifying the affection she has towards Wednesday without reserve.



Jenna Ortega is the protagonist of the new series by Netflix.

Inevitable, given the popularity of the character, also a digression linked to the iconic Hand, of which the director has revealed some small aspects relating to the process of putting on the screen. Since we are talking about a very particular character, his main desire was to give him a larger life, a more lived presence, and it is for this reason that Mano in the series has a more worn aspect than the classic iconography. Being a type of character closely linked to classic horror films, he considered it interesting to give him a history and a somewhat particular past. We could define him, in his words, the Dustin Hoffman of the hands.

The chat then returned to the tracks of the direct relationship with the character of Wednesday, analyzing the way in which the representation of issues such as loneliness, mental health and self-acceptance was dealt with. These are aspects that are very dear to the director, who he understands and knows very well, having had mental health problems for half of his life. These are the reasons why he loves the character in a visceral way, with which he identifies himself in a marked way and that he considers a real source of inspiration: she is always very clear and direct, saying what she thinks and feels. Sometimes this way of behaving puts her and us in trouble with others, but she also has this simple and quiet strength in acting that she finds really important.

The series was also an opportunity to return to work in tandem with two figures linked to Burton’s projects for years, namely composer Danny Elfman and four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood. Two collaborations that the director defined as welcome and natural, given the relationship of esteem and friendship that binds him to the two personalities in question. Music and costumes represent two important elements for the success and recognition of the work, with the first being defined as a real character (and Elfman treated as if he were an actor of the cast), while the second aspect is the arduous task to make a fundamentally monolook character like Wednesday’s different from everyone else.



Tim Burton has revealed that Mano will have a much larger role than usual within the series.

The work carried out in collaboration with Netflix represented the first foray of the American author into the world of TV series, a definitely more relaxed environment, in terms of work rhythms, compared to the classic film productions to which he is closest (and to which he will naturally return. in the future). It was a new and stimulating process, thanks also to the collaboration with other directors, in what was an ideal give / take cycle, in which each of the forces at play obtained and transmitted something to the others. The only firm point turned out to be the general tone established for the series, based heavily on the aesthetics of the original comics, rather than the typically 1950s horror / sci-fi imagery seen in the television series. This was mainly reflected in the visual characterization of that mismatched pair of Morticia and Gomez.

The last question posed to Burton, in light of the event in question, could only concern his relationship with the world of comics, also given the important involvement he had in the cinematic characterization of the Batman character. Inevitable, given this peculiar working past, the words that confirmed the love for the medium, also thanks to the passion for drawing and figurative art in general that accompanies the director.

However, he confessed to having always had some difficulties, as a kid, in associating the various captions with the different cartoons: a little and further curiosity before underlining his appreciation for this expressive form, and the happiness and honor for having been invited to attend this important event.



The representation of this new version of the Addams Family is inspired by that of the original comics.

At the end of the chat, after the customary greetings, a predictable and very long applause began, culminating in the dutiful standing ovation paid to one of the most important and recognizable authors of the world cinema scene. And while waiting to see his new work in action which, we remind you, will be available exclusively on Netflix starting from next November 23rd, we can only congratulate Lucca Comics and Games 2022 for providing all Tim Burton fans with the opportunity to get to know one of the major heavyweights of the seventh art more closely.