Are you a fan of Tim Burton’s films? Cinemex has announced the pre-sale dates for two of the acclaimed director’s most iconic films: “Edward Edward Scissorhands” and “Corpse Bride.” These films will be in theaters starting August 15, providing the perfect opportunity to relive Burton’s magic on the big screen. Although Cinemex has not yet confirmed whether it will offer exclusive products such as glasses or popcorn poppers, fans of the filmmaker can find collectible figures in Liverpool, which is currently offering discounts as part of the Big Sale.

Cinemex is one of the largest and most popular movie theater chains in Mexico, known for offering a wide range of movies, from the latest releases to unforgettable classics. With theaters equipped with cutting-edge technology, Cinemex provides an immersive movie-going experience. Additionally, the chain is famous for its popcorn and drink combos, perfect to enjoy during the screening of your favorite movies.

Tickets for the screenings of “Corpse Bride” and “Edward Edward Scissorhands” are now available, and the films will be in theaters starting August 15. This is an excellent opportunity to enjoy the unique style of Tim Burton, a director renowned for his distinctive and creative approach to cinema.

Tim Burton Collectibles in Liverpool



For those who want to take their love of Tim Burton’s films beyond the cinema, Liverpool is offering a selection of collectible Funko Pop! figures of his most beloved characters. These figures are currently available at a discount as part of Liverpool’s Big Sale until July 31:

Funko POP! Corpse Bride Collectible Figure



◉ Price: $759 (up to 6 months interest-free of $126.51)

◉ Specifications: 3.75 inches (10 cm), made of vinyl, non-articulated figure, packaging ready to display in your collection.

Funko Pop Figure! Victor Van Dort with Scraps (Corpse Bride)

◉ Price: $950 (up to 6 months without interest of $158.33)

Disney Store Jack Skellington Unisex Sweatshirt

◉ Price: $191 (up to 9 months without interest of $21.24)