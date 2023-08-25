TIM and the local authorities have announced the introduction of mobile coverage in the area surrounding Lake Tovel, a naturalistic gem in the Val di Non which until now has suffered from a lack of connectivity, despite annually attracting 100,000 tourists during the summer months . Located within the Autonomous Province of Trento, within one of the national parks of the Dolomites, Lake Tovel is destined to receive technological enhancement thanks to Tim. The new infrastructure, consisting of a base station and a pylon strategically placed upstream of the lake, takes advantage of the pre-existing structures used by the local authorities. The goal is clear: to bring 4G and 5G coverage to an area of ​​15 square kilometers. Samuel Valentini, Mayor of the Municipality of Ville d’Anaunia, underlined that this implementation is the response to requests received from the local administration, all aimed at safeguarding safety. Valentini stressed that in the past people were forced to travel up to 10 kilometers in order to make a simple emergency call. This new development will, no doubt, help solve this problem by offering a technologically advanced and practical solution. In addition to the common challenges encountered in remote and mountainous areas by tourists, this place has a rather unusual population of inhabitants: bears. These animals share their habitat with humans and the presence of reliable mobile coverage could also have positive implications for the safety of both species.