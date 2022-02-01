Tim, Alberto Griselli is the new CEO for the subsidiary in Brazil

Griselli is Tim’s new CEO in Brazil. Tim Brazilthe Latin American subsidiary of Timhe appointed Alberto Mario Griselli new CEO to replace Pietro Labriola and director of directors with immediate effect. The position of Chief Revenue Officer will become temporarily vacant and the CEO will accumulate his responsibilities.

Graduated in Electronic Engineering at Sapienza in Rome, Griselli has 20 years of experience in the field of tlc. In Tim Brasil since August 2019, he was previously Vice President for Latin America at TIMweand chief executive officer for Latin America of Value Partners.

