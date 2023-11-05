Tim’s board of directors gives the green light to the sale of the network to Kkr. It took a three-day marathon, with two board meetings punctuated by an informal induction session, to close a long game with a decision that the group’s CEO, Pietro Labriola, did not hesitate to define as “historic”. And, in fact, the board of directors’ resolution sets the milestone for the new Tim designed by the industrial plan. A group that, with theoffer placed on the table at 18.8 billion euros which can rise up to 22 billion, takes off the heavy burden of 14 billion in debt and is now aiming for “new development prospects”, as Labriola himself indicates. The forecast is that the closing will take place by the summer of 2024, once the procedures have been completed and the necessary authorizations have been obtained.

Today, the board of directors also resolved another issue, the subject of a clash that has taken place with the sound of legal opinions in recent weeks: that of which corporate body is competent to decide on the network transfer operation. On this the board has decided that the competence is exclusively council-wide. Enough to immediately trigger the reaction of the shareholder Vivendi, who asked for an extraordinary meeting to be called, and also that of the Merlyn fund, which in recent days presented an alternative plan to the sale of the network to Kkr.

Meanwhile, as regards thenon-binding offer on Sparkle, “having deemed it unsatisfactory”the board of directors mandated the CEO to verify the possibility of receiving a binding offer at a higher value once the due diligence has been completed, the deadline for which has been extended until December 5th.

The note after the Board of Directors

Reporting on the outcome of this long weekend’s work is a long note from Tim, released in the evening. “The board examined the binding offer presented last October 16 by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co. (KKR) relating to the purchase of assets relating to the fixed network of Tim (the so-called NetCo), including FiberCop, by a company ( Optics BidCo), controlled by Kkr, as well as the non-binding offer on the entire stake held by Tim in Sparkle.

The Board of Directors, following a broad and in-depth examination, conducted with the assistance of primary financial advisors (Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca and Vitale Co for the Company and Equita and Lion Tree identified by the independent Directors) and legal advisors (Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici Associated law firm for the Company and Studio Carbonetti for the independent directors), approved by majority (with 11 votes in favor and 3 against) the binding offer for NetCo presented by Kkr”.

The next steps involve the signing of a transaction agreement which governs the contribution by Tim of a business unit – consisting of activities relating to the primary network, the wholesale activity and the entire shareholding in the subsidiary Telenergia – in FiberCop, a company which already manages the activities relating to the secondary fiber and copper network; the simultaneous purchase by Optics Bidco of the entire shareholding held by Tim in FiberCop itself, upon completion of the contribution. Furthermore, the transaction agreement provides for the signing on the closing date of the transaction of a master services agreement which will regulate the terms and conditions of the services that will be provided by NetCo to Tim and by Tim to NetCo following the completion of the transaction.

With the same majority, 11 votes in favor and 3 against, the board ruled on the decision-making competence of the board of directors on the basis of the opinions provided by professors Piergaetano and Carlo Marchetti, Andrea Zoppini, Giuseppe Portale, Antonio Cetra, Claudio Frigeni and the lawyer Luca Purpura. The Board therefore mandated Labriola to finalize and sign the binding contracts relating to the offer. The binding offer values ​​NetCo (excluding Sparkle) at an enterprise value of 18.8 billion euros, without considering any increases deriving from the potential transfer of part of the debt to NetCo and from earn-outs linked to the occurrence of certain conditions which could increase the value up to 22 billion euros.

Closing by summer 2024

In particular, the offer assumes that the closing will take place by summer 2024 and provides that the price of the business unit being transferred to FiberCop is subject to adjustment (usual for this type of operation) at closing in relation to certain predefined parameters and targets, such as, among others, the cash and debt transferred , the level of working capital, the cost recorded in the last 12 months of the transferred employees and compliance with some investment and installation objectives of the fiber optic network.

The payment of any earn-outs in favor of Tim is, however, linked to the occurrence of future events such as, in particular: the completion, during the 30 months following the closing date, of some potential consolidation operations concerning NetCo and all the possible introduction of regulatory changes capable of generating benefits in favor of NetCo, which could entail the payment to Tim of a maximum amount of 2.5 billion euros; the introduction and entry into force by 31 December 2025 of sector incentives which could result in the payment to Tim of a maximum amount of 400 million euros.

“Two years of head-on work end with a historic decision: to start the birth of two companies with new development prospects. Both will be the point of reference for the digital transformation of our country because, thanks to this operation, they will be able accelerate technological development in the telecommunications sector”, are the first words of CEO Labriola, entrusted to a note. “It is not the conclusion of our journey but a new beginning. With this operation, in fact, we are giving life to the network infrastructure and at the same time allowing the new Tim to focus on the technological innovation needed to govern the complex digital services market and play a leadership role,” says Labriola. With this decision, he underlines to the shareholders, “we are giving Tim back the possibility of looking to a sustainable future and of being ready to seize the opportunities it will have ahead of it. Our objective is to continue on this path traced by the plan approved with the support of our main shareholders, always remaining open to dialogue and to the proposals submitted to us, in particular, by the most important shareholders”.

President Salvatore Rossi speaks of a “new Tim of services, freer from financial burdens and stronger on the market”. A group, he states, that “will be able to contribute to developing that capacity for innovation which is fundamental to accompanying families, businesses and public administration towards a totally digital future”. And Rossi also speaks of decisions taken “with great responsibility and courage” which “go in the direction of doing the good of Tim, of the people who work there, of its shareholders, of the entire country. A clear choice on an issue that is had been discussed for many years. The transfer of the network to an infrastructure investor like KKR has also found the appreciation of the Government, which will support this operation with huge resources; it restores growth prospects to the Tim Group.”

The reaction of Vivendi and Merlyn

Vivendi strikes a very different tone in its immediate declarations. first of all, there is “regret” for a decision taken “without first informing and asking for the vote of Telecom’s shareholders, in contravention of the applicable governance rules. But the French shareholder does not intend to stand by and watch: in fact, “all the appeals to reasonableness, Vivendi will use every legal tool at its disposal to contest this decision and protect its rights and those of all shareholders.”

Tim’s Board of Directors “thus deprived each shareholder of the right to express their opinion at the meeting, as well as the related right of withdrawal for dissenting shareholders. Five pro veritate opinions confirmed that the sale of the entire Telecom Italia infrastructure network entails a evident modification of Tim’s corporate purpose which would have required a prior modification of the company’s statute, a decision falling within the competence of the Extraordinary Assembly”.

Merlyn’s reaction is in tune with Vivendi which stigmatizes the board of directors’ decision as “disrespectful and wrong”, which lacks respect for the market and “the most basic principles of good corporate governance”.

Today the board of directors, Tim reports, “took note of the communication sent by Merlyn Partners and Rn Capital Partners, deeming it not in line with the Company’s delayering plan, as presented to investors on Capital Market Day”. But now Merlyn also wants to move forward and “reaffirms the will to reserve the right to proceed with every possible action that leads the Board of Directors to convene a shareholders’ meeting as soon as possible where it can decide whether the plan today approved independently by the Board of Directors is the one that the shareholders wish for their company or whether they prefer a different and, in our opinion, better future”.