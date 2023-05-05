Tim, the board expects a final offer from either bidder by June 9th

Tim’s board of directors, which met yesterday under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi, analyzed in depth the non-binding offers received for Netco by the consortium formed by CdP Equity and Macquarie and Kkr and deemed them not yet adequate.



Therefore, a statement from the company reads, considering the willingness expressed by at least one of the bidders to improve itthe board decided to probe this availability, in order to obtain a final offer by June 9th.

According to sources close to the dossier, at the moment, Kkr would be willing to improve its offer. However, even the CDP-Macquaire tandem could theoretically make a further proposal by 9 June.

Tim leaps on the stock market after the lengthening of the offer times for the network (+3.46%)

Positive start this morning on the Stock Exchange for Tim shares after last night’s board meeting. Tim shares are currently the ones with the biggest gains, at +3.46%.

Tim, possible joint offer Kkr-Cdp-F2i

Today a Reuters agency reported a possible relaunch by kkr which, however, could join forces with CDP And F2i. Sources close to the dossier report that there would be openness on the part of the Americans, provided there are no Antitrust problems, given that CDP has 60% of Open Fiber.

That’s not enough: the amount to put on the plate is still quite high, so much so that a source has declared ad Affaritaliani.It that more than not knowing the recipe, the ingredients would be missing. Translated: Vivendi it asks for 31 billion, under 27-28 it would not seem willing to go.

On the other hand, rumors of a possible capital increase have multiplied, a solution which, however, sources close to the dossier define as “blackmail”. Finally, the private take always remains. We’ll see: the board of directors has asked for an improved offer to be sent by 9 June. Until then the waltz of inferences will continue.

