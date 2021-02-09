Three decades ago Tim Berners-Lee devised a series of simple but powerful rules for locating, linking and present multimedia documents online. He gave them freely to the world and thus unleashed the World Wide Web, popularized today as WWW or simply “the web.”

While others became internet billionaires, he became the administrator of technical standards designed to help its creation flourish as an equal tool for connecting and exchanging information.

But now, at 65, Berners-Lee he thinks the online world has gone astray. He says there is too much power and too much personal data in the hands of tech giants like Google Y Facebook: “Silos” is the generic term you prefer to use, rather than referring to companies by name.

Fueled by vast amounts of data, he notes, they have become surveillance platforms and gatekeepers of innovation.

Tim Berners-Lee says that tech giants like Google or Facebook have too much power. Photo: EFE.

Regulators express similar complaints. It’s no accident that big tech companies face stricter privacy rules in Europe and in some regions of the United States, like California. Google Y Facebook they have also been the subject of antitrust lawsuits.

Berners-LeeMeanwhile, it has been adopting a different approach: its response to the problem is through technology that empowers people.

The goal, he says, is to move towards “the network that I originally wanted.”

Key facts

Pods, online stores of personal data, are a key technical ingredient in achieving that goal. The idea is that each person can control your own data – visited websites, credit card purchases, exercise routines, downloaded music – in an individual data vault, usually just a particle of server space.

If Berners-Lee’s new concept takes off, low-cost or free personal data services could emerge.

Businesses could access a person’s data, with permission, through a secure link for a specific task such as processing a loan application or delivering a personalized notice. They could be linked and use personal information selectively, but do not store it.

Tim Berners-Lee in the 1980s, when he shaped the World Wide Web (WWW). Photo: Agencies.

Vision of Berners-Lee about the sovereignty of personal data contrasts sharply with the model for obtaining and storage of large technology companies. But it retains some echoes of the original formula of the web, a set of technology standards that developers can use to write programs and that entrepreneurs and companies can use to do business.

Berners-Lee launched an open source software project, Solid, and later founded a startup company, Inrupt, with John bruce, veteran of five previous startups. “It’s about creating markets,” explains Berners-Lee, who is CTO at Inrupt.

The company presented its server software for companies and public bodies in November. And this year is launching a set of pilot projectsincluding one with the British National Health Service and one with the government of Flanders, the Dutch-speaking region of Belgium.

Open Source

Inrupt’s initial business model is to charge license fees for its commercial software, which uses open source technology from Solid but with improved security, management and development tools.

The Boston-based company has already raised about $ 20 million in capital contributions.

The startups (New, fast-growing companies, usually breaking into the market through an innovative product), as indicated Berners-Lee, can play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of a new technology. The web, Tim says, really took off after Netscape present the internet browsing software and Red hat incorporate the open source Linux operating system into corporate data centers.

Berners-Lee says his new goal is to move toward the network he originally wanted.

But times change. Over the years, companies focused on protecting online privacy of users they have been appearing and disappearing. Their software was often limited, clumsy, and only appealed to the most privacy-conscious.

Today technology has gotten faster and smarter, and pressure on big tech corporations It is growing.

Tech companies have formed a Data Transfer Project, by which they undertake to make the personal data they possess portable. Currently, the project is made up of Google, Facebook, Manzana, Microsoft Y Twitter.

“In this new regulatory environment there is a market opportunity for the firm of Tim Berners-Lee and other companies to provide people with better ways to control their data,” said Peter Swire, privacy expert at the Institute’s Scheller School of Business. of Technology of Georgia, United States.

Inrupt bet they are initially trusted organizations those who sponsor the pods. For users they are free. If the concept takes off, low-cost or free personal data services could emerge, similar to email services.

A possible app could suggest routes and modes of travel to get to work once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Tim Berners-Lee says Internet users deserve more protection. Photo: AFP.

Such an application could combine data from smartphone location of a person with their preferences in terms of exercise and reduction of the carbon footprint, climate, public transport schedules and places of collection of bicycles or rental motorcycles.

For Berners-Lee, the Solid – Inrupt business venture is a repair project. Tim has dedicated his career to championing information sharing, openness and personal training online as director of the World Wide Web Consortium, president of the Open Data Institute and academic at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and the University of Oxford.

“Tim is increasingly concerned that in the digital world power is leaning against the individual,” he says. Daniel weitzner, Principal Investigator at MIT’s Laboratory of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. “That turnaround is what Solid -Inrupt intends to correct,” he says.

Berners-Lee he argues that the bid to give people more control over their data often begins as a privacy issue. But he says a new deal will require entrepreneurs, engineers and investors to see opportunities for new products and services, just as they did with the web.

Personal capabilities

The long-term vision is one of a prosperous, decentralized market, driven by personal capacity and collaboration, he says. Berners-Lee.

It is not known if his team will be able to make that project a reality. In the field of personal data, some believe that technology Solid – Inrupt it’s too academic for mainstream developers.

They also wonder if it will catch up to speed and the necessary power to become a platform for future applications, such as software assistants animated by a person’s data.

“Nobody is going to question the direction,” he assures Liam Broza, founder of LifeScope, an open source data project. “Berners-Lee is on the right side of the story,” he says.

Others consider the technology Solid – Inrupt it is only part of the answer. “There is a lot of work outside the project of Tim Berners-Lee which will be vital for its objective, ”he says Kaliya young, co-president of the Internet Identity Workshop, whose members are dedicated to digital identity.

Berners-Lee He insists that his team is not inventing an identity system of their own and that anything else that works could be incorporated into their technology.

Inrupt faces a number of technical challenges, but none that are insurmountable, according to Bruce schneider, a well-known cyber security and privacy expert who has joined that company as head of security architecture.

He is optimistic. “This technology could lead to a huge number of innovations that are likely to become a new platform as was the iPhone for smartphone applications, ”he says.

“I think this has a lot of potential to change the way the Internet works,” he says. Interestingly, Tim has done it before.

Translation: Román García Azcárate

