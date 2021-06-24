London (Reuters)

World number five Dominic Thiem announced today, Thursday, that he has withdrawn from the Wimbledon tennis tournament, due to a right wrist injury that will keep him out of competition for several weeks.

The 27-year-old withdrew from his opening match at the Mallorca Open on Tuesday, which was the Austrian’s first grasscourt tournament since he was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon two years ago.

He started the match strongly to lead French Adrian Mannarino 5-2 in the first set, but he injured the wrist in the eighth game before withdrawing.

Tim said on Instagram that tests showed an injury to his right wrist, which will prevent him from competing for several weeks. He will wear a splint for five weeks before he begins a rehabilitation program to restore his mobility and muscle strength.

Tim said: “I will follow all the doctors’ instructions to recover as soon as possible, they told me I may be out for a few weeks but I will do everything in my power to get back into action quickly.”

He continued: “I regret withdrawing from the next three tournaments in my schedule, Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gstaad.

Thiem also withdrew from next month’s Tokyo Olympics to focus on Wimbledon and defending his US Open title in New York later this year.