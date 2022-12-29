Start a conversation with the Coronel brothers and sooner or later it will go back to Formula 1. Tim and Tom regularly analyze on TV at Viaplay and closely follow the circus around Max Verstappen.

“I hope that Mercedes will really join us again soon”, Tim expresses a wish for 2023. “That would be cool for the competition.” “Yes, let’s get a little more exciting. All cars will soon look more and more like those of Red Bull, but I still foresee a lead. They remain dominant, but no longer with such major differences. The recently introduced regulations have leveling as a starting point.”

Nick de Vries

Both brothers have great confidence in the Dutch newcomer Nyck de Vries at Alpha Tauri. Tom: ,,I don't know a driver more serious than Nyck. So focused, getting everything out of it, even from such an electric cake (De Vries was Formula E world champion in 2019, ed.). He is now being put down as team leader to Yuki Tsunoda, is older, has a lot of experience, has ridden with all teams, has all the know-how. I do not believe that 2023 will immediately be his top year, that will be 2024."

And could it then come to the point in 2025 that Formula 1 gets a ‘double Dutch’, two Dutchmen at Red Bull Racing? Tim: ,,Nyck took a bit longer, but he did get there. I know plenty who didn’t make it.” Tom, dreaming aloud: “And then in Zandvoort in 2025 P1 and P2, wonderful.”

