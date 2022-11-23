Signed the new agreement between Tim and the unions on agile work, with two prevailing modalities

The deal will last 13 months, from February 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024, and concerns 32,000 Tim employees. Agreement providing for the closure of Tim offices on Fridays and the transition from 2 to 3 working days to smart working. This will allow employees to find the right balance between professional life, free time and family lifeto strengthen the presence among colleagues in the office on other days of the week and to achieve energy efficiency and the relative reduction of CO2 emissions.

The first positive consequence of this agreement will be particularly relevant in metropolises such as Rome, where there are 12,000 employees, and Milan, where there are 3,700, because a commuting reduction by 60%. The agreement, underlines the company, “is the result of a long planning phase which involved the trade union organizations and is based, depending on the roles covered, on the alternation of work inside and outside the company premises”.

Two agile ways of working

The agreement introduces two agile ways of working, daily and weeklywhich differ in the different degree of autonomy, in the possibility of organizing work by objectives and in the different timetables.



The daily pattern it applies to organizational areas characterized by activities carried out for objectives with an adequate level of autonomy and flexible hours and includes 2 days in the office and 3 in smart working.



The weekly model it applies to organizational areas in which the activities carried out are hetero-organized, do not allow work to be organized by objectives and for which it is essential to guarantee supervision in specific time frames and includes a four-day week on site and a week in agile.

“The new agreement on smart working is part of Tim’s broader welfare model, which envisages various initiatives to support parenthood and the family, including reimbursements for kindergarten and nursery school fees, summer stays and scholarships abroad, and programs dedicated to physical and mental well-being and health, prevention and the dissemination of correct lifestyles” the company says.

This is the comment of Paul Chiriotti, chief human resources and organization officer from Tim: “Thanks to the serious and constructive dialogue that we have carried out with the trade union organizations, we have been able to sign an important agreement which lays the foundations for building a more mature model of agile work.

Our people who work from home will be able to count on an established system of protections, such as the right to disconnect and of rules, such as the days in co-presence, which favor company stability and the improvement of productivity.

Furthermore, with the introduction of the closure of the offices on Friday, we have achieved an important result for the environment and for work-life balance of our employees.

On this front, TIM’s commitment does not only include smart-working: for many years the company has been committed to supporting its people through various projects in areas that guarantee concrete support in the management of family needs and this is one of the cornerstones of our welfare model”.

Also comment Richard Sacconenational secretary of the Slc-Cgil: “It is an agreement that confirms the willingness of the parties to bet on a new organizational model. It is a balanced model, which provides important answers in terms of work/life balance and guarantees for the management of complicated personal situations. Under current legislation, the agreements between the parties, which are not mandatory, are in any case good news which confirms, despite the complexity of these issues, the will to build shared organizational models”.

