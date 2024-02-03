Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 16:44

TIM and the government of Paraná signed a protocol to expand internet and mobile phone coverage in rural areas of the State. The measure foresees the construction of 116 telecommunications antennas in 83 municipalities, with an investment of R$22 million by 2026.

When the new structure is ready, it will serve approximately 40 thousand people directly and another 2 million indirectly, which are those who travel through places where there is coverage.

The document between the parties was signed on Thursday (1st). The information was released by the Paraná state news agency.

As part of the agreement, TIM received authorization from the Finance Department to acquire accumulated ICMS credits available in the Control System for the Transfer and Use of Accumulated Credits of the State Revenue of Paraná.

The company will be able to acquire accumulated and qualified ICMS credits in two stages, with the first installment only being released after the installation of half of the antennas foreseen in this investment.

The release for acquisition and consequent use of accumulated ICMS credits for telecommunications companies is among the alternatives the Government of Paraná uses to promote the expansion of connectivity, especially in rural areas. The objective is to universalize internet access throughout the State.