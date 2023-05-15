Tim and the National Research Council have signed a collaboration agreement for the development of scientific research activities and joint projects in the Urban Intelligence and Smart City fields. The four-year renewable agreement was signed by Maria Chiara Carrozza, President of the National Research Council, and Elio Schiavo, Chief Enterprise & Innovative Solutions Officer of Tim. “The growing urbanization and concentration of the population in cities, combined with the decrease in available resources and the effects of climate change, require intelligent management policies of the urban ecosystem”, said the President of the National Research Council, Maria Clare Carrozza. “The Urban Intelligence project of the Cnr intends to provide urban governance with digital tools to face the challenges to which they are called, also for the achievement of the sustainability objectives defined by the UN Agenda 2030: urban policies for access to infrastructures and services social, housing, education, health care, recreation, mobility and a safe environment.The collaboration with Tim and the possibility of using the data collected in the Tim Urban Genius platform will allow the Cnr to develop simulators that can improve management in terms of efficiency and resilience of urban fabrics”.

“This agreement is important for us because Smart Cities are at the heart of our strategy. We offer local administrations our technologies and skills to enable them to design the cities of the future and achieve important economic development objectives, cost control and processes on the more efficient territory. We are proud to collaborate with the Cnr to create a partnership that brings together our excellence in research to collect and process countless data. All this thanks to cutting-edge digital infrastructures and platforms and to respond to the needs of citizens and companies”, underlined Elio Schiavo, Chief Enterprise & Innovative Solutions Officer of Tim. The objectives of the cooperation will be to identify and develop research, training, technology transfer programs and other joint initiatives in the Urban Intelligence and Smart City sector. The programs and initiatives put in place will mainly concern the strengthening of the Urban Intelligence Virtual Laboratory of the Cnr. One area of ​​cooperation will be that relating to the “Digital Twin of Cities”, the project that uses integrated digital systems, widespread sensors and predictive analytics techniques to virtually replicate the city and its systems, with the aim of identifying a new planning model and urban management.