The Tim group aims to group revenues growing by an average of 3% per year over the plan period (CAGR 2023-2026) from 14.4 billion euros pro-forma in 20233; for Tim Domestic, revenues will grow by an average of 2% per year in the three-year period from 10 billion euros pro-forma in 20233. For 2024, group revenues are expected to grow by 3-4% and by 2-3% for Tim Domestic. This is what the Tim group underlines after the Board of Directors, which met under the presidency of Salvatore Rossi, unanimously approved the 2024-26 'Free to Run' industrial plan which was presented by the CEO Pietro Labriola.

The Tim group is aiming for a group organic ebitda after lease growing by an average of 8% per year over the plan period (Cagr 2023-2026) from 3.5 billion euros pro-forma in 2023; for Tim domestic on an organic ebitda after lease growing by 9-10% on average per year in the three-year period from 1.9 billion euros pro-forma in 20233. For 2024 on a group organic ebitda after lease growing by 8- 9% and 9-10% for Tim Domestic.

Tim is aiming for an organic EBITDA after lease – Group Capex increasing from 1.3 billion euros pro-forma in 2023 to approximately 2.2 billion euros in 2026; for Tim Domestic on an organic ebitda After Lease – Capex growing to approximately 1.1 billion euros from 0.6 billion euros pro forma in 20233. For 2024 growth of 15-17% is expected at Group level and of 11-12% for Tim Domestic. The group estimates a positive Equity Free Cash Flow After Lease in both Italy and Brazil over the plan horizon.

Following the sale of Netco, the Tim group, we read in a note, is aiming for sustainable and further reducing debt. The 2024-26 industrial plan which was approved by the Board of Directors, in fact, provides for a reduction in group debt, with an After Lease debt/ebitda ratio decreasing to 1.6-1.7 times compared to 3.85 times of pro forma to 2023.

The company: “Sale of fixed network will allow us to move on the market with fewer constraints”

“The sale of the fixed network will allow Tim to move on the market with fewer financial and regulatory constraints and with a greater focus on industrial components” underlines the group. The new Plan, which follows the transformation path started in the previous two years, Tim underlines, “identifies the lines of development for Tim in 2024-2026: despite a highly uncertain macroeconomic context, a significant improvement in all economic and financial metrics is expected, maintaining a solid capital structure.”

Tim, loss halved to 1.4 billion in 2023

The Tim group, the group announces, closed 2023 with a loss of 1.441 billion euros, halved compared to the red of 2.925 billion euros in 2022.