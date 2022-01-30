As a kid, Tim is crazy about Harry Potter. The 5-year-old wants to be read to, says mother Liane Horsting (44). “He actually wanted to go to the movies, but I thought he was a bit too young for that. It became the book and I read it to him. I noticed that the bookmark was getting further and further away than we had left off. Turns out that Tim secretly read even further. He realized it wasn’t his age, so he tried to hide it. As if he was ashamed, but he just read it flawlessly.”