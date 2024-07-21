Tilt – Keep Time: The Games and How Enrico Papi’s Show Works. Teams, Contestants, Cast

How does Tilt – Keep the tempo work? Enrico Papi’s new game show will air on Italia 1 in prime time from Sunday 21 July 2024. Elisabetta Canalis, Beppe Vessicchio, Paolo Noise and Marco Mazzoli will also be alongside him in a challenge based on music. It is a show completely dedicated to music, which will see many guests challenge each other divided into two teams. Here’s how it works.

Contestants, teams, games, guests

In each episode of Tilt – Keep Time two teams each made up of four celebrities, ready to have fun and get involved through hilarious tests with a single common denominator: music. Guests of the first episode: Manuela Arcuri, Joe Bastianich, Elisabetta Canalis, Jasmine Carrisi, Marco Mazzoli, Paolo Noise, Rita Pavone and Beppe Vessicchio.

In the center of the studio is a large record, reminiscent of the “legendary” vinyl and transformed from time to time into a fundamental element of the program. In fact, the challenges that the two teams will have to face will be decided by the rotation of the record. At the end of each round, the winning team will earn “The time”: the seconds of listening that will be needed to pass the final test decreeing the four champions of the evening who will return the following week.

Among the challenges of Enrico Papi’s new game show there will be “Sfida Rap”, with the contestants challenging each other by rapping with words assigned by the record on musical bases that mark the time. Also, “Quasi uguali”: a contestant enters a soundproof booth and his teammates must understand, through his lip movements and his movements, what he is singing. And again, “La spintorella”: each faction on board a car must reach the finish line overcoming numerous unexpected events. The champion team of the episode will be decreed by the final game during which each team has 60 seconds in addition to “The time” earned in the previous round to guess the greatest number of songs.