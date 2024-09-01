Tilt – Keep Time streaming and live tv: where to watch the sixth episode

Where to watch the sixth episode of Tilt – Keep Time? Tonight, September 1, 2024, a new episode of Enrico Papi’s game show, broadcast every Sunday in the summer from 9:20 pm on Italia 1. But where to watch it live on TV and streaming? Here’s the information.

On TV

Appointment on Italia 1 every Sunday at 9.20 pm from 21 July 2024. It is a show completely dedicated to music, which will see many guests challenge each other divided into two teams. In the center of the studio a large record, which recalls the “legendary” vinyl and transforms from time to time into a fundamental element of the program. In fact, the challenges that the two teams will have to face will be decided by the rotation of the record. At the end of each round the winning team will earn “The time”: the seconds of listening that will be needed to pass the final test decreeing the four champions of the evening who will return the following week.

Tilt – Keep Time Live Streaming

You can also follow Tilt in streaming and on demand on the free Mediaset Infinity platform, available on PC, smartphone, smart TV and tablet.