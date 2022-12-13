Gisela Valcárcel Y Tilsa Lozano They starred in a tense moment at the final gala of “El gran show”. This happened when “Señito” presented a notary to certify that the jury’s votes were transparent. There, the presenter took the opportunity to send a hint to Magaly Medina.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say to Tilsa Lozano?

Tilsa took the floor to mention Giuliana Rengifo and incorporate her into the joke; however, she did not imagine that Gisela would interrupt her comment. “Gisela, don’t worry, Giuliana is no longer here.…”, said the jury. “Please no. Please let’s go read.” The driver immediately intervened, who was somewhat uncomfortable.

Why didn’t Gisela attend Tilsa Lozano’s wedding?

At the penultimate gala of “El gran show”, Gisela Valcárcel decided to speak about her absence at the commented wedding of Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora, as everyone expected her arrival at the ceremony, but this did not happen.

The ‘Señito’ apologized for having been conspicuous by his absence and explained the reason for his absence. “She wasn’t going to get there on her own,” she said.

Didn’t Tilsa Lozano invite Ethel Pozo to her wedding?

Another character from the show that was conspicuous by its absence at the marriage of Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora was Ethel Pozo, who was not invited by the former Miss Colita to her nuptials. Tilsa decided not to invite the drivers of “America Today” to her nuptials despite her several appearances in the magazine.

As reported by Samuel Suárez through Instarándula, while Tilsa celebrated her marriage ceremony, Ethel Pozo attended the theater with her loved ones.

How much would Tilsa Lozano have spent organizing her wedding?

Because the nuptials of Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora were highly criticized by various characters from the show due to the small amount of snacks and food in the celebration, it was learned that it lacked an exchange.

For this reason, the “Love and Fire” program prepared a report detailing how much the investment of the former Miss Colita and her partner in organizing their wedding would have amounted to. In this regard, the wedding planner Mariangela de la Barra stated that This would have cost no more than 80,000 soles .

Adolfo Aguilar defends Tilsa Lozano for criticizing her wedding

After the wave of detractors towards Tilsa Lozano’s wedding, Adolfo Aguilar spoke out and expressed his opinion about his partner’s event: “I wish her to be much happier than she already is, because we are clear that she is far beyond of any malicious comments.

Adolfo Aguilar prepares new projects for next year. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/ Tilsa Lozano/ Gv productions

Tilsa Lozano sends a message to those who criticized her wedding

After the large amount of criticism she received about her wedding with Jackson Mora, Tilsa Lozano spoke out and defended the event she organized: “As I always said, it was an intimate wedding, I wanted something simple and, honestly, it couldn’t have been better . And the criticism? The truth is that I have no idea, people who hate me are always going to criticize, besides, there is so much love and happiness in my life now that I don’t want to know.

Tilsa Lozano proud of her civil wedding with the boxer Jackson Mora. Photo: Instagram/Tilsa Lozano

Wedding planner affirms that Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora spent S/ 70,000 on a wedding

An event planner looked at the details of the wedding of Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora to calculate approximately how much the couple would have spent on this very special day. S/ 70,000 would be the approximate figure.