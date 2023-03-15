Strong situation in the capital. Through social networks, Tilsa Lozano He spoke about the complicated moments that Peruvians are experiencing due to the mudslides that are flooding several cities in the country. On this occasion, the model emphasized the Punta Hermosa district, a place where she spends a few days every summer with her family. In this way, she asked the corresponding authorities to provide help for all the victims.

According to the video shared on his Instagram account, you can see the damage caused by the mudslide that passed through that town. “Here, in my town. God Bless those who are suffering right now.”, wrote the former avenger. Likewise, she thanked all the people who have sent her messages of support and clarified that, happily, her home has not suffered material damage.