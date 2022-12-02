It is bathed in oil. Tilsa Lozano She was satisfied with the decoration and all the details of her wedding with Jackson Mora, held on November 25. The former model is aware that there was criticism and that even figures like Magaly called the event “misio”. Even so, she turns a deaf ear because she knows she’s not a ‘gold nugget’ to be liked by everyone.

The jury of “El gran show” thanked them for having spent that special date with their loved ones and assured that they do not take into account the comments that do not add up. “I got married and I don’t know if the world stopped, but my world did stop for a whole weekend. I had the blessing of God to be with all my family together, ”she said at the beginning.

“As I always said, it was an intimate wedding, I wanted something simple and, to be honest, it couldn’t have come out better. And the criticism? The truth is that I have no idea people who hate me are always going to criticize, besides, there is so much love and happiness in my life right now that I don’t feel like knowing.” Tilsa remarked.

Tilsa Lozano defends her wedding decoration

As recalled, the civil wedding of Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora took place at a ranch in Pachacamac, where their family, friends and some Chollywood figures attended, such as “Zorro Zupe”, Natalia Otero, Maricris Rubio and Adolfo Aguilar.

According to Magaly Medina, the former model did not know how to choose the decorations and the dress code was not understood. “That wedding lacked everything, starting with elegance, glamor and class. The people had gone as when one goes to buy at the market”, she opined.

Faced with this, Tilsa replied: “It doesn’t matter how much you spend on a wedding. It matters how much love, happiness and union exists, and that it is within reach of the pocket of the one who is getting married. For me, it was a magical moment. Besides, it was what I wanted. I wanted a very intimate wedding that lasted a weekend because so many people came from abroad. I wanted to be able to share with my family. Now I see the videos and I cry with emotion and I thank God for giving me so much happiness that weekend ”, she maintained.

Tilsa Lozano got married on November 25. Photo: Instagram/Tilsa Lozano

How much would Tilsa Lozano have spent on her wedding?

The “Love and Fire” program contacted the wedding planner Mariangela de la Barra to find out how much the “exvenger” would have paid. In total, the couple spent between 70,000 and 80,000 soles, and specified that they did not understand the concept used to decorate the premises.

“A simple wedding, which has had many elements, which did not have much harmony (…). There have been topics in bad taste ”, said. He also revealed that vinyl was used for the dance floor, a material that can cost up to $1,000. On the other hand, the three-story cake cost 1,000 soles and the snacks would have cost up to 15,000 soles.

What was the most expensive gift Tilsa received at her wedding to Jackson Mora?

The Magaly Medina program was in charge of bringing to light the list of gifts from the wedding of Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora. Among the ten artifacts that were listed, it was possible to observe that the duo’s most expensive order was a modern LG French Door Refrigerator with Magic Door 679 LT LM85SXD .

According to the department store where the gift list was listed, the price of the electronic device was 10,799 soles.