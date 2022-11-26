Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora were married this Friday, November 25, after almost three years of relationship in a private ceremony held in pachacamac. Despite the fact that the couple wanted to keep the details of this celebration in reserve, the guests, like Natalia Oreiro, did not keep discretion and through their social networks they announced the precise moments of the wedding.

In a story on her Instagram account, the former reality girl showed the moment when the “former Playboy bunny” entered the altar holding her father’s hand and in tears. The attendees erupted in loud applause while the wedding march played in the background. VIDEO: Instagram/Natalia Otero.

Tilsa Lozano is moved when saying her wedding vows

Friends of Tilsa Lozano They recorded the moment in which the model pronounced her wedding vows to Jackson Mora. The ‘former Playboy bunny’ couldn’t help but get excited in the middle of the ceremony.

“Thank you for every smile you have brought me, for every tear you have endured, thank you for doing your part. Thank you for accepting me as I am and thank you for making my life a more beautiful world. ”, he stated.

Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora perform their first dance as husband and wife

After the brief civil ceremony that brought them together, Jackson Mora and Tilsa Lozano headed to the center of the stage to perform their first dance as newlyweds.

Through Natalia Otero, who has been showing the couple’s wedding step by step, we were able to see how both move to the rhythm of Reik’s “I believe in you”, united in a deep embrace. Video: Instagram.

Tilsa Lozano danced for Jackson Mora at his wedding

Hours later, the guests began to share videos of the birthday party. Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora. Samuel Suárez, creator of “Instarándula”, released one of the clips where you can see the well-known ‘Tili’ dancing with her now husband. However, the most surprising thing was that almost at the end of the song the model made a sensual twerking movement.