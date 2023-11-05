Strong images. Tilsa Lozano caused the concern of his colleagues and members of the jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The model was the victim of a major burn when moving the pot of manjar blanc from the stove to her station. The dish to be prepared was suspiro a la Lima. According to Giacomo Bocchio, Lozano He suffered first and second degree burns. Despite the pain and tears that the blisters may have caused, ‘Tili’ continued competing and turned out to be the big winner of the first benefit of the night.

On Instagram, Lozano shared photographs of what his burn looked like, the extent of which covers his entire forearm. Likewise, she took advantage of her social networks to send a message of gratitude to those who asked about her health.

This is how Tilsa Lozano was burned after the elimination night ended. Photo: Instagram/Tilsa Lozano

