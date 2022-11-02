They do not get along? Tilsa Lozano He visited the set of “America Today” to give details about his wedding with Jackson Mora, which will take place in the coming days. Following this line, the former avenger underwent intense questions from the hosts of the program and showed her displeasure against Yahaira Plasencia.

“Would you accept that they give you an hour of Yahaira Plasencia’s show for your wedding?” Was the question that Edson Dávila asked him and which has sparked controversy due to the answer given by the model.

“I don’t listen to you, but I read your mind and I don’t give a damn, thanks” He briefly commented without giving more information regarding his response and why he would not want the sauce boat to appear at his marriage.

Will Tilsa Lozano live with Jackson Mora after getting married?

Tilsa Lozano spoke with América Televisión and clarified that, after uniting her life in marriage with Jackson Moraboth will move together to a house that is close to the current apartment of the former Playboy bunny. “No, my love, not my apartment (…) I rent my apartment” he pointed.

Similarly, he indicated that he would not like to live his whole life in Lima. As is known, the businesswoman also has a beach house in Punta Hermosa and she would be thinking of looking for a property with her fiancé away from the capital.

Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora. Photo: composition/Tilsa Lozano/Instagram

“I hate Lima, sorry, it’s wrong to hate, it’s that I don’t like cities,” he said before cameras.

Where will Tilsa Lozano’s honeymoon be?

Magaly Medina issued an extensive report on her show program, in which she revealed some secrets about the Pachacamác wedding of Tilsa Loza and Jackson Mora.

The popular ‘Urraca’ said that the jury of “The Great Show” will spend her honeymoon with her future husband in Miami, United States. This information caught the attention of the reporters, since it would not be the first time they toured in said foreign location.

“So much is going to be spent on the wedding that she no longer has money for the honeymoon. They don’t even go to Curaçao” expressed the driver in a mocking tone.

Tilsa Lozano will not invite entertainers to her wedding

Tilsa Lozano He assured that his marriage to Jackson Mora will be something intimate to share with his family and loved ones, which is why he has decided not to invite characters from the local show.