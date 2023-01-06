Tilsa Lozano sat in Verónica Linares’s interview chair and recalled one of the moments that most marked her in her life. Her romance with Juan Manuel Vargas meant a wave of attacks for her, such as being called a “lover.” At that time, according to the driver, Vargas told her that he was not in a relationship.

Tilsa has no regrets

The host of the morning newscast of América Televisión, Verónica Linares, asked her if she was sorry for having run into “Loco” Vargas at that event. Let’s remember that “Tili” publicly confessed that she fell in love at first sight with the former soccer player because he “made her laugh.”

Tilsa Lozano remembers her three-year romance with Juan Manuel Vargas. Photo: Infobae

“I do not regret anything. Why regret something that made you what you are today? If you had not gone through good or bad, you would not be like today, how strong you are today. I feel that this has happened to me, I have experienced thousands of injustices, from people who pointed out and accused me ” said the ex-juror of “The great show”.

Tilsa Lozano regrets the attacks

The popular “Tili” regretted that she was being burdened and insisted that it was Juan Vargas who admitted that he was single. “The guy came out to say that he was separated on the Aldo Miyashiro show. They could see a thousand times the guy saying that he was separated, but nobody cared. Why? Because he sold more pointing to me. For me, it is totally insignificant. I know my truth and how things happened, ”she highlighted.

Tilsa noted that they were taught to blame her: “I can’t control what other people say. There was a truth there, for them it was cooler to grab me and destroy me. When they want to talk bad about me, it’s the only thing they say because there’s nothing more to say about me. My storm was the cruelty that certain people had with me ”.