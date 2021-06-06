Milett Figueroa did not have a happy presentation during the seventh gala of The Artist of the Year, since, after finishing his choreography, which until the final moment had been acceptable, he slipped just before the music stopped.

The model managed to recover to hear the verdict of the jury, which was not so harsh in terms of the score. Despite the accident, Santi Lesmes awarded 9 points to the former reality girl, which caused the annoyance of Tilsa Lozano, who only gave her 7 points .

The jury of the television show interrupted Belén Estevez while she gave her opinion on Milett Figueroa’s presentation to criticize her: “What is Santi’s criterion for giving nine (points) to a person who fell and has had several errors?” .

Santi Lesmes and the Argentine dancer continued to give their appreciations of the national model, but at that moment, Gisela Valcárcel interrupted to tell her participant to go backstage to rest.

Milett’s face showed obvious pain, so he was about to break as he listened to the judges’ assessment. In the same way, this is not the first time that Tilsa Lozano harshly criticizes the national artist during an artist of the year gala.

In one of the first shows, the ex Play Boy girl expressed her dissatisfaction with the performance of the former This is War. “I’m going to tell the truth, I didn’t like it. You were sexier, yeah; safer, yes, but I think Celia Cruz’s song was too big for you, I didn’t like it, “he said.

