Tilsa Lozano ruled on the recent announcement of the separation of Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano. From Miami, where he traveled with Jackson Mora for Easter, he expressed solidarity with the driver and assured that he does not hold a grudge against her.

In conversation with a local media outlet, the model recalled the moments that happened when she went through a similar experience and claimed to understand the situation that the ATV figure is experiencing at the moment.

“To be honest, what happens to him does not give me any satisfaction. I will never be happy with the pain or sadness of others. The sadness of others does not make me happy and I tell you from my heart, because I went through a love break with the father of my children and I suffered a lot because my family was breaking up, “Tilsa Lozano told the Trome newspaper.

Magaly Medina will return to driving after announcing separation

The ATV driver announced her separation from Alfredo Zambrano, with whom she was married for more than 4 years, on March 30. After making the announcement to your viewers, Magaly medina He decided to travel to Miami to enjoy his days off for Easter.

The television figure shared photographs of his stay in the United States and was even able to reconnect with his sister. In a recent publication, he confirmed that he will be back on set to continue the broadcast of Magaly TV, the firm.

“Recharge your batteries and surround yourself with beautiful energy. Tomorrow (April 5) we meet at 9:45 on ATV”He wrote on his Instagram account.

Magaly medina

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.