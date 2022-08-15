This Monday, August 15, Tilsa Lozano He visited the set of “America Today” to share various details of his family life and how is the education he provides his children. The model stated that, around mobile devices, it is somewhat restrictive due to the young age of her little ones.

Tilsa Lozano has two children with Miguel Hidalgo, a character from whom she separated a long time ago; however, both maintain a good relationship for the welfare of the children. During her visit to the aforementioned program, the influencer also told how her relationship with her ex-partner is.

What did Tilsa Lozano say about cell phones?

The hosts of “America Today” expressed what are the problems that a child can present with the excessive use of the cell phone. Tilsa Lozano told a little about her experience and stated that she was amazed when her 6-year-old daughter told her that her friends already had her own cell phone.

“You have to have control, put a time on them. The other day my daughter appeared and asked me for a cell phone because her friends have a cell phone with a line,” she said at the beginning, but said that, in her case, she sets “the rules” and only lets them watch “Youtube Kids by age.” Finally, the psychologist recommended that she see the content that her children see to prevent.

How does Tilsa Lozano get along with the father of her children?

Likewise, the psychologist explained how parents should deal with their children and stressed that in a family there must be agreements and how to respect them must be seen, all this always thinking of the children.

“I am a mother with two children and I am separated. The rules are not to argue in front of the children, neither with my current partner nor with the father of my children. Never. I have an excellent relationship with the father of my children: he goes to my house, we all have lunch together, “she explained.

Why did Tilsa and ‘Miguelón’ end their relationship?

Miguel Hidalgo’s behavior would have made Tilsa Lozano uncomfortable, this was revealed on the Beto Otríz program: “It is not the way I should behave, what is a mistake is that coquetry that was too much, because, at the time of the hour, I have a person waiting for me at home and that affects him”.

Tilsa announced her wedding date with Jackson Mora

In a recent visit to the program “In everyone’s mouth”, Tilsa Lozano He shared new details of what his marriage with Jackson Mora will be. Ricardo Rondón was the one who consulted for the former model’s wedding: “I know why you are like this. You say that because in four months Tilsa is getting married and she doesn’t want to risk everything with Jackson. Enjoy it still, you may regret it”.

Given this, the former avenger replied: “It’s not four months, you’re misinformed, let me tell you. More missing. It’s in November”.

Tilsa Lozano could invite Miguel Hidalgo to her wedding with Jackson Mora

There is little time left for Jackson Mora and Tilsa Lozano to get married. For this reason, it is remembered when, in February of this year, the model stated that she would like to invite Miguel Hidalgo to the celebration: “I have already discussed it with Jackson (Mora) and he would also invite his son’s mother. It seems to me that it is always the most beautiful thing to lead the party in peace. We haven’t sent out the invitations yet (…) We both have a super relationship.”