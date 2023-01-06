One of the couples that sounded the most in Peruvian show business was the relationship he had Tilsa Lozano with former player Juan Manuel ‘Loco’ Vargas. Despite being a very discreet romance, there were several speculations about both and, some time later, the ex-model was encouraged to give details of what happened with the ex-soccer player University of Sports in an interview for Verónica Linares’ YouTube channel. According to what she said, she did not have such a good time, since she was singled out as her “lover” and she constantly received endless criticism and negative comments about it.

The former show host mentioned that, at the time, she was convinced by Vargas, but that she does not regret what happened with the player.

What did Tilsa Lozano say about Juan Manuel Vargas?

Tilsa Lozano He spoke openly about his romance with the baseball player. Likewise, she stated that, without that chapter of his life, she would not be who he is today.

“ I do not regret anything. Why regret something that made you what you are today? If you had not gone through good or bad, you would not be like today , how strong you are today. I feel that this has happened to me, I have experienced thousands of injustices, from people who pointed at me and accused me”, affirmed the popular ‘Tili’.

How old is Tilsa Lozano?

One of the most frequent faces on Peruvian television is that of Tilsa Lozano. Today she is 40 years old and, together with her two children, Valentina and Massimo, she enjoys a life away from television cameras.