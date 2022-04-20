Tilsa Lozano joined the list of personalities who referred to Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay with Fiorella Retiz, as evidenced in the Magaly Medina program on the night of April 19. The former model was approached by reporters from La República, who asked her about her opinion on the controversial case and also reminded her that Retiz was removed from her program after a compromising encounter with the host of “La banda del Chino” .

“I don’t know what Aldo’s relationship with Érika is like. I don’t know if they were separated or if they were together, we know how the situation is. The ones indicated to speak, if they think it appropriate, are the protagonists, ”said the former member of the Avengers.

Tilsa demands equality before Fiorella Retiz’s withdrawal from her program

In similar cases of other celebrity figures, they were removed from the program they led for starring in alleged infidelity or audios with controversial messages that later came to light. Such is the case of former drivers Melissa Paredes and Sheyla Rojas.

Faced with this, the journalist questioned her: “What do you think about Fiorella (Retiz) being fired from her job, like other artists who have had the same thing happen to them? Do you think she should also go through the same Aldo?

“We don’t know how the situation is, but I think there should be a level playing field for all. We have seen a Sheyla, a Melissa separated from their programs; now for Fiorella they also announced that they separated her. I think yes or no, but it should be for everyone equally (…). When we talk about equality, the codes should be the same for everyone,” said the former “Artist of the Year” jury.

Would Tilsa Lozano forgive an infidelity?

Also, within the framework of the alleged infidelity of Aldo Miyashiro to Érika Villalobos, the former driver was subjected to a spicy question. “Putting yourself on the case, would you forgive an infidelity?” They questioned him.

Tilsa Lozano argued that one must be in such a situation to know what decision to make. “I think not, and I have always thought that sin is forgiven but not scandal”commented.