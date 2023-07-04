the husband of Tilsa Lozano, Jackson Mora, was on everyone’s lips after his former community manager spoke with the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” about the boxer not complying with the payments he owed him, among them, for the dedications he wrote for the former member of The Avengers just to copy and paste on social networks. Given this, the popular model spoke about it in “America Today” and defended him stating that he found it difficult to express himself. “When he has to write things, he gives me the raw texts, when they are work things, obviously, I don’t dedicate myself, I’m not like others who don’t give me things. I help him when he has work things,” he said.

“I do not put my hands in the fire for anyone, but I do not doubt that my husband loves me. He has a problem building ideas, it’s different from having bad spelling (…) A couple of times he told me, I had the idea, but they fit me“he added Tilsa Lozano about your partner, jackson mora.

