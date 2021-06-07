Tilsa Lozano shared on social networks that she is enjoying a family vacation in Miami. This fact raised various doubts regarding their participation in the presidential runoff, which took place on the last June 6.

Despite the fact that the television figure left a clear message on her Instagram account about her position regarding the elections, users questioned her for traveling to the United States in the middle of the vote, because they thought she did not vote.

According to videos he posted on the platform, he arrived at the airport around 6 in the afternoon (Peru time) and recorded his journey to the place where he would stay. A few hours later, the jury of Artist of the year He expressed his expectation for the results of the election day.

“Here we are waiting, watching the news from Miami. Here we are a group of very anguished Peruvians. Still nothing is said, God enlighten us. I think many must be feeling like me right now, “he said in the clip.

Given the curiosity of her fans and followers, Tilsa Lozano decided to clarify that she did not evade her civic duty and went to the polls to cast her vote. “For the bad vibe people who say I didn’t vote. Yes, I voted and then I came on a trip. I did my duty before traveling, “he said next to a portrait of the moment he left the voting center.

