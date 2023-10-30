The member of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ Tilsa Lozano She started in the world of national entertainment participating in beauty contests when she was just a teenager. Some time later, the model appeared in a youth television program for a short season, since she left Peru to be a member of the productions of ‘Playboy TV‘, ‘Surfing attraction’ and ‘eduction weapons’, with which he achieved fame in our territory.

Although no details are known about how he was called to the America TV, the truth is that Tilsa Lozano admitted that it was quite a challenge to be in space. With a very different look than the one her followers are accustomed to, the former member of ‘The Avengers’ has recalled on more than one occasion her brief time on the set of the aforementioned television house.

At what age did Tilsa Lozano debut on the small screen?

At only 16 years old, the businesswoman participated in the Miss Peru Tourism 2000a contest in which she could not win the grand prize, since Marina Mora was the winner. Tilsa Lozano, at 23, surprised academicssince she was part of the models of the program hosted with Raúl Romero and Roger del Águila, where she shared roles with Tracy Freundt, Anahí de Cárdenas and Elizabeth Aedo.

In an interview with Jaime ‘Choca’ Mandros, the businesswoman, who at that time sported long blonde hair, admitted that she was not doing very well with the choreography of the program, but that her charisma was one of her main characteristics compared to television cameras.

“I was terrible and terrible (at dancing). Dancing was never my thing. My strong point was always personality. (…) At that time, entering the ‘Habacilar’ program was the best and forget it, you touched the sky.”said the former ‘Queens of the show’ jury in an interview with ‘You’re in all of them’.

Why did Tilsa Lozano leave ‘Habacilar’?

In 2006, Tilsa Lozano already had some popularity in the local environment. However, she decided to withdraw from Raúl Romero’s program to participate in the Miss Hawaiian Tropic Peru contest; She then traveled to Las Vegas to represent the country in the Miss Hawaiian Tropic. Two years later, she won Miss Reef Peru and won the top prize at Miss Reef International, Costa Rica. Since then, her name crossed borders and she posed for fashion magazines in Mexico, Miami, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela and Uruguay.

Through a photographer, the former ‘Queens of the Show’ jury received the proposal to work with Playboy TV and, after sending her photos to the casting, Tilsa Lozano signed a contract to record the adult series of the aforementioned brand. In 2008, she won Miss Playboy TV Peru and obtained the title of Miss Playboy TV Latin America and Iberia.

