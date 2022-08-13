The former ‘avenger’, Tilsa Lozano, in its beginnings, did not always win all the titles of beauty. While still a minor, she participated in the Miss Peru Tourism 2000. There she met Marina Morawho would be crowned the following year as Miss Peru World.

Lozano in those early years was not yet the model that came to shake the spaces of entertainment and sports, but she was a young woman with very ambitious dreams. Find out below the time that Tilsa Lozano participated in a beauty pageant, but Marina Mora won.

The time Tilsa Lozano participated in a beauty pageant and Marina Mora beat her

Tilsa Lozano was still a young woman recently arrived from gaucho lands, who despite being a minor, tried to win the crown of Miss Peru Tourism 2000. In that same contest, Marina Mora also participated, who finally won the crown of the contest .

The former Miss Reef has openly declared that this event was horrible for her, not because it was a shameful event, but because at 16 years old she felt that it was not her environment. “It was horrible. You had to be perfect and smile, “she said for the television segment called” Chocahuarique “.

Thus, in images broadcast by the “Weekly Report” program, we can guess that perhaps it was not the space in which she felt the most comfortable. With a few kilos less, Tilsa represented the department of Loreto without much luck.

On that occasion, the former judge of “Queens of the show” did not win the crown, was not among the top 10, nor did she win the Miss Friendship award.

Finally, Marina Mora was crowned the winner of the beauty event. In this way, Mora formally visited political spaces dedicated to tourism within the Congress of the Republic.

Marina Mora visiting the Tourism Commission of the Congress of the Republic. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Miss Peru Tourism

However, not everything was bad for her, since after her unsuccessful passage through the contest she would meet Nino Peñaloza, who would take her to Miami, United States, to parade at Fashion Week. “In the end, the goat goes to the mountains and I kept the feathers and sequins,” she said.

Tilsa Lozano shone later after Nino Peñaloza took her to parade in the United States. Photo: composition LR/La Razón/Lima Fashion Week

How old is Tilza Lozano?

The model was born on October 31, 1982, so she is currently 39 years old.

How much money did Tilsa Lozano receive to be interviewed on the Magaly Medina program?

The host told what were the conditions that Tilsa Lozano put on the production of Latina to step on the set of her old night program, “Magaly”. “She must have been friends with someone,” she said.

Why did Tilsa Lozano and “Miguelón” end their relationship?

It was 2018 and the interpreter of “I’m single and I do what I want” had given birth to her second child. What happened? They were the cameras of the disappeared program “Oh my GOD” those who spread a compromising video of Miguel Hidalgo with other women in a nightclub. As a result, the rumors of an alleged infidelity did not wait.

Meanwhile, the popular “Tili” released a statement confirming the end of her courtship with the father of her children, in the midst of a deep silence over the news.

Statement from Tilsa Lozano announcing the end of her relationship with Miguel Hidalgo. Photo: capture of Latina

Tilsa Lozano denies that her wedding dress cost $10,000

The influencer went this last July 7 to “America today” and gave new details of her marital union with Jackson Mora.

Many rumors were woven around the clothing that “Tili” will wear at her wedding, such as the price of her wedding dress, which would have cost $10,000. However, the model assured that her garment did not cost that exorbitant amount.

Similarly, he posted a video on Instagram where he mentioned that his dress was worth every penny, since he paid for it with his own money. Tilsa traveled to the United States to find him and in doing so, she celebrated with her mother.