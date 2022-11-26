Tilsa Lozano Y jackson mora they are already married. On the afternoon of this November 25, the duo said ‘yes’ in an intimate ceremony in a luxurious venue in Pachacámac that had members of their family and closest friends from the entertainment world as guests. Great expectation has been generated by this event because ‘Tili’ has decided to keep various details of its organization in reserve.

This was the entrance of Tilsa Lozano to her wedding ceremony with Jackson Mora

Just moments ago, the influencer was also captured entering the Pachacámac compound, where her fiancé Jackson Mora was waiting for her to consummate their nuptial union. The former Avenger was led to the altar accompanied by her parent.

What caught her attention when she arrived was that she was quite emotional for the moment, so much so that she couldn’t hide the tears that were running down her face. “I already got out of the car crying”, wrote her friend Natalia Otero in one of the video clips that she posted on her platforms.

The moment in which Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora said yes

In other Instagram stories of the friends of the popular ‘Tili’, the duo was finally seen after pronouncing their vows, swearing eternal love to their guests. That was how Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora officially became a married couple.

The applause and shouts of joy in honor of the newly married couple did not take long and soon, the music orchestra began to play melodies to liven up the romantic moment.

This was the first dance of Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora as married

Despite the fact that the couple has not yet released the most picturesque moments of their marriage ceremony, some of their guests, who are celebrities, have been doing so. Precisely, it was the former member of “Combate” Natalia Otero, who posted fragments of what was the first dance of Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora as newlyweds.

The slow choreography that the duo performed on the ballroom dance floor was to the song “Creo en ti” by Reik.

The joke that Tilsa Lozano made to Jackson Mora at the altar

Thanks to the fact that one of the guests at the wedding of Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora leaked videos of the ceremony, a funny dialogue of the bridal couple was recorded when they were at the altar.

It turned out that the officiant of the marriage asked Jackson Mora if he accepted the model as his wife. Because the fighter took a long time to speak, Lozano turned around and managed to move the palm of her hand from left to right saying “Whoops, whoops, whoops.”