Tilsa Lozano decided to speak out about the recent closeness between Magaly Medina and Fiorella Retiz. Let us remember that, at the time, the popular ‘Urraca’ criticized the former reporter for starring in an ampay with the host of ‘La banda del Chino’ that caused the end of her relationship with Érika Villalobos. However, now, the show host has not hesitated to offer her support to the communicator after she denounced acts of intimidation by ‘Chino’ and those close to her on the set of her program.

Given this fact, Tilsa was incredulous of the good intentions of the popular ‘Urraca’ and warned Retiz. “In the end, the one who generated this ampay was Magaly and now she is using Fiorella to continue profiting. She is not realizing it (…) Now (Medina) supports her because it suits her, she always has double talk,” were the words of Lush.

#Tilsa #Lozano #Magaly #Medina #helping #Fiorella #Retiz #quotHe #supports #suits #himquot