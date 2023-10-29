Nothing was kept silent. Tilsa Lozano attacked Magaly Medina again in the latest edition of her podcast, ‘On the front page‘, in Youtube. The model was invited to Giuliana Rengifo with whom he discussed various current topics in local entertainment, including the notorious extramarital relationship between Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado. The influencer did not hesitate to make it very clear what she thought about the interview that the presenter did with the footballer. What did she say? Find out in this note.

Last week, Paolo Hurtado spoke with Magaly Medina and, for the first time, he gave his version of his romance with Jossmery Toledo, despite the fact that he was married to Rosa Fuentes. However, this interview received a lot of criticism from the audience, who pointed out on social networks that the ‘Magpie’ had not asked the former national team really difficult questions.

Recently, Tilsa Lozano has joined this list of detractors. The model said on her podcast that it seemed to her that Magaly was not being consistent with her opinions about unfaithful people.

“The lady boasts saying that infidels should die and I don’t think she treated Paolo Hurtado like ‘infidels should die’. If your dialogue, if what you always preach is that infidels are damned men… So why was she so ‘soft’?” Lozano assured with obvious sarcasm.

But the thing did not stop there, he even compared Medina with the presenter Monica Zevallosknown for her sweet character as ‘the soft one’ on television.

“You are not Mónica Zevallos, Mónica Zevallos is on ‘The Great Chef’, a program that beats her almost every day. So, I don’t understand, why are you so ‘soft’?”The ex-bunny mocked.

What did Magaly Medina say about her marriage to Alfredo Zambrano?

During the last program of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ on October 27, Magaly Medina launched shocking and unexpected revelations that surprised more than one: “I am an incredulous, my entire life is proof of that, that, of Truly, I don’t believe in love until we are old, I don’t believe it. Until now, at least, they have not lasted more than 7 years.”

