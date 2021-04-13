A.At the beginning we see the hero of the novel, the young Soviet cultural advisor Leo Zwirn, arriving in March 1960 at the place where his Russian and Chinese superiors transferred him as a punishment: at the Museum of Art and History in the ancient Chinese city of Xian. However, the event is not described directly, but as a scene from a black and white film in 8-millimeter format that was recorded with a hand camera at the time, which can only be played with an unreliable device from the time of the action. The device has to be wound up like a music box, but its mechanism is so worn out that it unwinds the film at very different and completely unpredictable speeds.

The jerkily outstretched right hand of the newcomer appears sometimes as a warm welcome and sometimes as a scare away from the Chinese reception committee. “The short strip not only determines its own time,” notes the narrator, “it also provides the plot with very different interpretations.” The idea with the shaky film images is characteristic of the entire perspective from which Tilman Spengler tells his novel : It transforms its plot into a slapstick of gestures and ideas, which familiarizes the reader with the absurdity that also exists in the real world without any seriousness.

Reality and dramaturgical skill

In short, the book is about the Soviet adviser using applied postmodern theory to induce China, which will soon be gripped by the Cultural Revolution, to reinvent itself as a major capitalist power by means of a faked terracotta army. The attraction of this grotesque results not least from the fact that one can never be quite sure which of their absurd coincidences is fictional and which is actually true.



Tilman Spengler: “Made in China”. Novel.

:



Image: Transit Buchverlag





The fact that the People’s Liberation Army is opening its own auction house in order to get involved in the international art market, as it is said at the end, is surely, for example, a mean invention of the author? No, that is pure reality, the military is one of the largest cultural industrial actors in China. Then maybe it is also true that the First Emperor’s terracotta army, which is said to have been discovered in 1974 by a few farmers digging a well and with which China has been earning a lot of money and soft power since then, is just a gigantic archaeological forgery coup? No, of course not, but it speaks very much in favor of Tilman Spengler’s dramaturgical skill in making the reality floor sway in such a way that one ponders for a few moments.

The cultural revolutionary dynamic

The sinologist Spengler uses the customs of the Maoist bureaucracy and everyday life in China as raw material not only for his punch lines, but also for his very own dialectic of the plot. The light, humorous tone should not mislead you into considering the novel harmless or even trivializing. Even if it is set in the sixties and seventies, it is a parable of today’s China, of whose national goal of the “Great Revival of the Chinese Nation”, of the ubiquitous fake culture, behind which state corruption can lie as well as the will to assert oneself of the little people, to the market that drives everything. History itself appears as a malleable, flexible mass, or, in the words of the Steely Wu, a political commissioner who is the hero’s constant adversary in the novel: “History is a challenge that we always face up to.”